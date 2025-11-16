Indians have to risk losing in order to become successful: MotoGP legend Spencer

COIMBATORE: During is heydays in the 1980s, USA's Freddie Spencer was at the pinnacle of Grand Prix motorcycle racing. A three-time world champion, the MotoGP Hall of Famer is considered to be one of the MotoGP Legends.

For the last four years or so, Spencer has been working with prominent Indian two-wheeler makers Royal Enfield and has been guiding youngsters at the 'Royal Enfield Track School', which prepares the racers for Continental GT650 Cup.

As the JK Tyre-powered tournament concluded here at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday, Spencer sat down with select media to give his thoughts about Indian riders. He said that the riders should be willing to take more risks in order to become a success. "You (the Indian riders) have to take the risk to go through the selection process. What I always compliment each of our riders that are applying for the chance to be part of the programme (outside India) is congratulations on making the effort to try. You have to be willing to risk losing. You have to be able to accept that you are going to have to make an effort over and beyond what you think you are able to do to be successful," Spencer said.

India are virtually non-existent when it comes to motorcycle racing at the top level. So far, only two Indian riders — S Sarath Kumar and KY Ahamed — both from Chennai, have featured in MotoGP events. Sarath took part in the entry-level 125cc category of MotoGP in Portugal, back in 2011. Following that he has not been part of an equally competitive meet. Ahamed, meanwhile, took part as a wildcard in the Moto3 category of the 2023 Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. From there, he has not made any significant strides either.

Bringing the India race back into the MotoGP calendar may help bring awareness in the country, according to Spencer. The 2023 Indian GP had created plenty of buzz among fans and the racers had also given their thumbs up to the circuit. "I loved the racetrack. I was talking to Loris Capirossi, who is another world champion, who was involved in race control with me (when the Indian GP took place in September 2023). We were talking about how we would love to have raced and had the opportunity to race on the circuit," Spender said.

"Hopefully, it will come back and race at it. That is important, because that championship on that level gets it out to the general public and creates interest in racing locally in your own country," he explained.

Despite the current reality, Spencer is encouraged by the talent in store. "We are doing this program because of Royal Enfield's support. It gives riders the chance to reach a potential and race in another series. I can tell by the riding that they have the talent to race in championships outside India."

Dhruvh LGB F4 champion

Dhruvh Goswami of Bengaluru won both races in the final weekend to clinch the LGB Formula 4 Category, the blue-riband event of the 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 18-year old, who represents MSport, had entered the final weekend trailing behind championship leader Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing).