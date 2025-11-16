Islam Makhachev wins 170-pound title, ties UFC record with 16th straight victory

NEW YORK: Islam Makhachev needed a unanimous decision to defeat Jack Della Maddalena to win the 170-pound championship and tie the UFC record of 16 straight victories to cap a pair of lackluster title fights on Saturday night at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden.

Makhachev — never seriously tested in the lopsided bout — proved to be the better grappler and used repeated takedowns to neutralize Della Maddalena's offense and go on to win 50-45 on all three cards.

Makhachev (28-1) surrendered his lightweight title earlier this year after four straight title defenses so he could move up and go for gold in another weight class. He's matched UFC Hall of Fame fighter Anderson Silva for the record of 16 straight wins.

Makhachev joined a short list in UFC history — the company just celebrated the Nov. 12, 1993, anniversary date of its first card — of male fighters who won championships in two weight classes. The others: Henry Cejudo, Daniel Cormier, Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre, B.J. Penn, Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria.

"This is the dream. All my life I wanted two belts," Makhachev said. "The belt, so heavy and I like it."

Della Maddalena — who ended an 18-fight career win streak, that featured 14 finishes — walked out of the cage without conducting the traditional post-fight interview and lost his first title defense since he beat Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision in May to wrest away the welterweight championship.