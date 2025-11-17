Paige Greco, Paralympic gold medalist, dies suddenly at 28

ADELAIDE, Australia: Australian cyclist Paige Greco, a Paralympic gold medalist, has died. She was 28.

A joint statement by the Australian Paralympic Committee and Australian cycling federation said that Greco “passed away in her Adelaide home after experiencing a sudden medical episode” on Sunday.

“Paige meant everything to us,” her mother Natalie Greco said.” Her kindness, her determination and her warmth touched our family every single day. She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever.

“While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia.”

Greco, who was born with cerebral palsy, won the first gold medal of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, breaking her own world record in the women’s C1-3 3,000-meter individual pursuit.