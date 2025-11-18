Indian Pickleball League announces five franchises for inaugural season

CHENNAI: The Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) on Tuesday announced its first five franchises, to be based in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gurugram, for its inaugural season starting on 1 December.

Gurgaon Capital Warriors, Mumbai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Super Warriors and Hyderabad Royals were unveiled as the first five teams, while the sixth franchise will be announced later.

The debut season will take place at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from 1 to 7 December.

The league was launched by The Times Group and sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) under the Sports Ministry.