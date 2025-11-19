FIDE World Cup: Arjun loses to Wei Yi as Indian challenge ends

PANAJI: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was knocked out of the FIDE World Cup, losing to Wei Yi of China 1.5-2.5 in the first set of tiebreak games here on Wednesday.

It was a shocker for Arjun who ran out of luck in the rapid tiebreak games wherein the Chinese put pressure in the first game before eventually drawing while in the second Arjun just lost control and will have to go back home.

Having drawn both the games under Classical chess, Arjun was black in the first game of rapid and employed the French defense.

It did not turn out to be a great choice however as Arjun was soon on the backfoot losing a rook for a minor piece.

Wei Yi had huge advantage according to the computers but Arjun posed stiff resistance in the quest of the Chinese despite being low on material.

Eventually Wei Yi fumbled in the ensuing endgame and Arjun drew.

In the second rapid game the Indian did not have much luck despite playing with white pieces.

We Yei got a tangible position in the middle game and had his light squared Bishop firmly posted on the sixth rank that eventually caused a lot of problems.

Arjun lost one pawn in the endgame and even though the complications remained, Wei Yi got the technicalities in his favour with some timely pawn advances.

Arjun was finally checkmated.