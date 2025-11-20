Australian Open badminton: Ayush Shetty in quarters, Prannoy exits

SYDNEY: Young Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty cruised into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a straight-game win against higher-ranked Japanese opponent Kodai Naraoka, while senior pro HS Prannoy made an early exit here on Thursday.

The top-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too made it to the last-eight with an easy 21-18, 21-11 victory against Chinese-Taipei's Su Ching Heng and Wu Guan Xun in 37 minutes.

Shetty, winner of the Yonex US Open Super 300 tournament earlier this year, defeated fourth-seeded Naraoka 21-17, 21-16 in a contest lasting 68 minutes.

This was his second win over the world No.9 Japanese this year to set up a quarterfinal showdown with compatriot Lakshya Sen.

However, Prannoy, who has not advanced beyond the pre-quarterfinals this year, could not keep up with eighth seed and former junior world champion Indonesian Farhan Alwi, losing 19-21, 10-21 in 42 minutes in the USD 475,000 Super 500 event.