Amir, son of a mechanic, vital cog in India's wheel at Junior Men's Hockey World Cup

CHENNAI: When India begin their FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup campaign against Chile at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai on Friday, defender Amir Ali will be one of the key players for the hosts. When he steps on to the field, his father would be miles away on a footpath in Lucknow trying to fix a two-wheeler that's broken down. The father is a small-time mechanic who doesn't even have a shop.

For Ali, a good show at the junior World Cup would help him seek for a better future for him and his family. Ali's experience from the 2023 edition, where India finished fourth, will be crucial if the Indian colts wish to become the champions for the first time since 2016.

The 21-year-old has already represented the country in the FIH Pro League 2023-24, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and three editions of the Sultan of Johor Cup (2022, 2023 and 2024). Yet he is yet to help his father work out of a shop.

Born in a modest family from Shah Najaf Imambara in the city, Amir had to struggle for basic hockey equipment like sticks when he started more than a decade ago. Father Tasauvar Ali, who is a two-wheeler mechanic, was hardly earning enough for a family of seven including two sons and three daughters. Given his meagre earnings, Tasauvar could afford a small space on Rana Pratap Marg footpath near the National Inter College. Every morning, he would reach the spot with his tools packed in a box and a chair hoping for a good day. Despite the everyday struggles, Tasauvar never stopped Amir from dreaming.

"Initially, my mother Kismatun Jahan was reluctant but father never stopped Amir," Shahrukh Ali, Amir's younger brother who also plays the game and represents Uttar Pradesh at age group tournaments, told this daily. Days passed and so did the years as Amir honed his skills with the help of SAI coach Rashid Aziz Khan at KD Singh Babu Memorial Society. Rajnish Mishra, former India international and incumbent secretary of UP Hockey, then came into picture and lent a helping hand. "I was Air India coach then and contracted a few players from UP including Amir. He played for the team for around three years and that really helped the youngster," Mishra said.