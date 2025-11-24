Amir, son of a mechanic, vital cog in India's wheel at Junior Men's Hockey World Cup
CHENNAI: When India begin their FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup campaign against Chile at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai on Friday, defender Amir Ali will be one of the key players for the hosts. When he steps on to the field, his father would be miles away on a footpath in Lucknow trying to fix a two-wheeler that's broken down. The father is a small-time mechanic who doesn't even have a shop.
For Ali, a good show at the junior World Cup would help him seek for a better future for him and his family. Ali's experience from the 2023 edition, where India finished fourth, will be crucial if the Indian colts wish to become the champions for the first time since 2016.
The 21-year-old has already represented the country in the FIH Pro League 2023-24, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and three editions of the Sultan of Johor Cup (2022, 2023 and 2024). Yet he is yet to help his father work out of a shop.
Born in a modest family from Shah Najaf Imambara in the city, Amir had to struggle for basic hockey equipment like sticks when he started more than a decade ago. Father Tasauvar Ali, who is a two-wheeler mechanic, was hardly earning enough for a family of seven including two sons and three daughters. Given his meagre earnings, Tasauvar could afford a small space on Rana Pratap Marg footpath near the National Inter College. Every morning, he would reach the spot with his tools packed in a box and a chair hoping for a good day. Despite the everyday struggles, Tasauvar never stopped Amir from dreaming.
"Initially, my mother Kismatun Jahan was reluctant but father never stopped Amir," Shahrukh Ali, Amir's younger brother who also plays the game and represents Uttar Pradesh at age group tournaments, told this daily. Days passed and so did the years as Amir honed his skills with the help of SAI coach Rashid Aziz Khan at KD Singh Babu Memorial Society. Rajnish Mishra, former India international and incumbent secretary of UP Hockey, then came into picture and lent a helping hand. "I was Air India coach then and contracted a few players from UP including Amir. He played for the team for around three years and that really helped the youngster," Mishra said.
Amir also represented UP in junior nationals and helped the team win the title. The stint with the state side earned him a call up from the national selectors and there was no stopping since then. "He was picked by Team Gonasika in the 2024-25 Hockey India League for Rs 34 lakh and that really changed our lives. Amir built a house from the money," Shahrukh informed.
The father, however, continued with his work despite both brothers discouraging him. "We requested him but he wanted to continue so we didn't force him. Anyway the work keeps him busy and he enjoys it. Both Amir and I like to buy a shop for him from where he can run his garage so that he doesn't have to sit on the roadside facing extreme heat, cold and rain. Hopefully, we will do that one day," signed off Shahrukh.
Mishra, meanwhile, said the past should be forgotten as sports is a powerful medium to change life for the better. "The father worked really hard and he is still doing the same. His both sons knew the struggles and they always strived very hard to take the family to a respectable position. The journey was not easy but now they have achieved some stability. Hopefully, things will only improve," said Mishra.
In his short international career, Amir has won many accolades including Asian Champions Trophy gold and leading the team to a bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup last year. A memorable performance at the Junior World Cup will not only boost Amir's chances to carve a permanent place for himself in the senior squad but also help his family achieve more stability and move further towards betterment.