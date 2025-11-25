India lose to Belgium 2-3 in Azlan Shah Cup hockey

IPOH: A gritty Indian side fought hard but went down 2-3 to Belgium in a rain-affected Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match here on Tuesday.

Abhishek (33rd) and Shilanand Lakra (57th) scored for India, while Roman Duvekot (17th, 46th) and Nicolas De Kerpel (45th) netted for Belgium.

The defeat comes after India, led by defender Sanjay, opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over three-time champions South Korea on Sunday.

India held off early Belgian pressure, with goalkeeper Pawan producing sharp saves. Belgium earned back-to-back penalty corners 10 minutes into the contest, but the Indian defence stood solid to keep the scores level at the end of the first quarter.

Belgium broke the deadlock in the 17th minute through Duvekot, despite India appearing to have settled into the game.

India came out stronger after halftime and equalised when Abhishek finished a flowing team move in the 33rd minute. Belgium, however, regained control as De Kerpel converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute, followed by Duvekot adding another early in the final quarter.

India pushed late, and Lakra pulled one back in the 57th minute after a superb cross from Rabichandra Singh. Mohit HS then pulled off a stunning save in the dying moments to keep India within striking distance, but the equaliser never came.

India will face hosts Malaysia next on Wednesday.