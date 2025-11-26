Ahmedabad formally awarded hosting rights of 2030 Commonwealth Games

GLASGOW: The Indian city of Ahmedabad was formally awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games during the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly on Wednesday, paving the way for the multi-sport event’s return to the country after two decades.

It was a formality for the 74-member general assembly to approve India’s bid after Ahmedabad was recommended as the proposed host of the centenary edition by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board last month.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in Delhi.

The recommendation followed a process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport’s Evaluation Committee.

“India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health,” said Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport.

The decision also strengthens India’s ambition to host the Olympics in 2036. Ahmedabad, which is also in the race for Olympic hosting rights, has upgraded its sports infrastructure significantly over the past decade.

India had been facing competition from the Nigerian city of Abuja for the 2030 bid, but Commonwealth Sport decided to consider the African nation for the 2034 edition instead.

The first Commonwealth Games, then called the British Empire Games, were held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.