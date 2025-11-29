Oscar Piastri takes pole for Qatar GP sprint race with Norris third, Verstappen sixth

LUSAIL, Qatar: Oscar Piastri took pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Friday, pushing his McLaren teammate Lando Norris into third place. A disgruntled Max Verstappen qualified only sixth.

Norris holds a 24-point lead in Formula 1 over both men, and may well be relieved that Verstappen will start Saturday's sprint race behind him. The winner gets eight points with the top eight scoring points.

"A day when things clicked," said Piastri, whose form has nosedived in the second part of the season. "It's nice to be back."

In-form Mercedes driver George Russell found a late burst to qualify second. Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso was fourth and Yuki Tsunoda — Verstappen's Red Bull teammate — was fifth in a season where he has struggled badly.

Verstappen was frustrated throughout the sprint qualifying. He complained of understeer and also said his car was bouncing, a problem he encountered earlier Friday in the race's only practice session.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's miserable form continued when he was eliminated from SQ1, the first part of sprint qualifying.

Saturday's 19-lap sprint is followed by night-time qualifying for the main race on Sunday, the penultimate race of the season.