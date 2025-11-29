Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey: India trounce Canada 14-3 to storm into final

IPOH: Jugraj Singh scored four goals as the Indian men’s hockey team thrashed Canada 14-3 in a high-scoring encounter to top the pool standings and secure a place in the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup here on Saturday.

Having lost only to Belgium by a single goal earlier in the tournament, India were upbeat after a sensational 3-2 win against New Zealand in their previous game. India will face Belgium in the summit clash on Sunday.

The match began with an early goal by Nilakanta Sharma in the fourth minute, followed by a 10th-minute strike from Rajinder Singh, who has been in impressive form since his senior team debut. Canada responded with a penalty corner, converted by Brendan Guraliuk in the 11th minute.

Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas then scored in the 12th and 15th minutes respectively, giving India a 4-1 lead heading into the second quarter. With senior stars rested for this tournament, the younger Indian players stepped up to handle the pressure from the Canadian defence.

The scoring spree continued in the second quarter, with Rajinder Singh netting in the 24th minute, Dilpreet Singh in the 25th, and Jugraj scoring his second goal in the 26th minute. By the end of the quarter, India led 7-1.

Canada made slight changes to their attack in the third quarter, earning a penalty stroke in the 35th minute, which Matthew Sarmento successfully converted to make it 7-2. Jugraj Singh completed his hat-trick in the 39th minute, and Selvam Karthi scored in the 43rd minute to extend India’s lead to 9-2.

The final quarter saw both teams intensify their attack, resulting in six more goals. Amit Rohidas scored from a penalty corner in the 46th minute, followed by Jugraj’s penalty stroke conversion in the 50th. Canada also scored through Jyothswaroop Sidhu, taking the score to 11-3. Sanjay added a goal from a penalty stroke in the 56th minute, while Abhishek scored twice in the 57th and 59th minutes to complete India’s 14-3 victory.