Oscar Piastri takes pole position for Qatar GP ahead of teammate Norris and Verstappen

LUSAIL, Qatar: Oscar Piastri took pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix with a superb lap to push McLaren teammate and Formula 1 title rival Lando Norris down to second on the grid for Sunday's race.

Championship leader Norris leads Piastri by 22 points and defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 25.

A victory for Norris on Sunday guarantees a first F1 title.

He needs to finish four points ahead of Piastri and one point ahead of Verstappen, who is chasing a fifth straight F1 crown.

"The car has been feeling good," Norris said. "I was much happier today than yesterday."

Norris set the fastest time on his first go, with Piastri .035 seconds behind and Verstappen almost half a second back. But Norris botched his second run and Piastri took advantage to beat him by .108 seconds after a faultless lap.

"Good session everyone," Piastri said. "That was mega."

Verstappen was ahead of Norris on the first time split but faded in the night-time session and qualified in third.

Mercedes driver George Russell was fourth and his teammate Kimi Antonelli fifth, with Charles Leclerc qualifying 10th on another disappointing day for Ferrari.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari woes continued when he was knocked out of Q1 — the first part of qualifying — for the second straight race after qualifying last at the Las Vegas GP.