Bolt lights up Mumbai with star-studded 5v5 football showdown

MUMBAI: The city witnessed a high-octane celebration of Indian football as Usain Bolt swapped sprinting spikes for football boots in a pulsating 5v5 all-star exhibition match held at Mukesh Mills. PUMA India curated this unique event to celebrate the country's footballing culture, bringing together players from Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, alongside Bollywood celebrities, in an unforgettable evening.

Globally known for his passion for the beautiful game, Bolt, who's a PUMA ambassador, brought his trademark flair, competitive spirit, and infectious energy to Mumbai. Taking turns across both sides, he thrilled fans with moments of pace and play that proved his love for football is as real as his legendary career on the track.

Commenting on the occasion, Bolt said, "Football has been one of my first loves after track & field, and playing in Mumbai alongside athletes, celebrities, and fans was electric. The passion, the noise, the atmosphere, this is the kind of high that stays with you long after the final whistle."

The game featured some of India's finest footballing talent. From Sunil Chhetri's sharp passes to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroic saves, and Mumbai City FC stars and PUMA ambassadors Suresh Wangjam, Akash Mishra, and Phurba Lachenpa showcasing their skill, the match blurred the lines between stadium spectacle and pop culture event. Adding to the energy, Bollywood's brightest names, including Dino Morea and Aparshakti Khurana, brought their star power to the pitch.