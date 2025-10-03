Not thinking about retirement, focusing on strengthening my mind: Deepika Kumari

NEW DELHI: Four-time Olympian archer Deepika Kumari is not contemplating retirement just yet and is instead focusing on building mental strength to handle high-pressure situations, with an eye on a final hurrah at the Los Angeles Games.

The 29-year-old, who will be 34 when the Los Angeles Olympics come around in 2028, said it would most likely be her final appearance at the Games, adding that her mindset for the next edition is "do-or-die."

"This is not the last stage of my careerI haven't decided on that yet. I believe all my competitions so far have been really good experiences," she told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the opening day of the Archery Premier League in New Delhi.

Deepika said her training currently revolves around refining both mental and technical aspects of her performance.

"I have been working on both the mental and technical aspects of my game, and this league is helping me improve further. Playing in front of a crowd brings pressure, but that pressure actually helps players grow and prepare better," she said.

"I'm trying to master every technique. In the past, I have often struggled mentally during crucial matches in tournaments, which has cost me results.

"I'm doing a lot of visualisation, mental training, thinking while walking, thinking while eating  all of it. I want my technique to be so deeply ingrained that I don't have to think about it during pressure moments. I'm training hard."