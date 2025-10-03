Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver at World Championships

Forde: Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (48kg) clinched a silver medal at the World Championships in the 48kg category here, extending her glittering record in the marquee event where she has been on the podium twice earlier.

The 2017 world champion and 2022 silver-medallist produced a total lift of 199kg (84kg in snatch + 115kg in clean and jerk) to be among the medal winners after moving down from the 49kg division.

Chanu struggled in snatch, failing twice at 87kg, but regained her rhythm in the clean and jerk, successfully executing all three attempts.

A former world record holder in clean and jerk, Chanu completed lifts of 109kg, 112kg and 115kg with ease. The last time she lifted 115kg was at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 where she won a silver medal.

Chief coach Vijay Sharma had earlier told PTI that the aim of these World Championships was to breach the 200kg mark and also to start lifting weights that Chanu had been heaving in the 49kg.

North Korea's Ri Song Gum won the gold with a commanding 213kg effort (91kg + 122kg), setting new world records in total as well as clean and jerk with her last two lifts of 120kg and 122kg.

Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoen settled for bronze with a total of 198kg (88kg + 110kg).