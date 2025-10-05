Other

Hikaru Nakamura stuns D Gukesh as USA rout India 5-0 in Checkmate event

Playing with black pieces, the Indians suffered a rough loss and would look to bounce back with white pieces in the return match in the second leg in India.
The 10-minute game ended in a draw, and Gukesh misses a big chance to win in the 5-minute game against Hikaru Nakamura.
The 10-minute game ended in a draw, and Gukesh misses a big chance to win in the 5-minute game against Hikaru Nakamura.(Screengrab | ChessBase India)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Hikaru Nakamura stunned world champion D Gukesh as India were whitewashed 0-5 by USA in the first Checkmate, an evening of chess presented as a live arena spectacle in Arlington, USA.

While the match had many tense moments and players from both teams created winning chances, USA rose up to the occasion and scored several clutch wins.

Playing with black pieces, the Indians suffered a rough loss and would look to bounce back with white pieces in the return match in the second leg in India.

While Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi lost to Fabiano Caruana, Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh suffered shock defeat at the hands of International Master Carissa Yip.

International master Levy Rozman then defeated Sagar Shah before chess prodigy Ethan Vaz lost to International master Tani Adewumi.

D Gukesh
Hikaru Nakamura
Checkmate event

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com