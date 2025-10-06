George Russell wins F1's Singapore GP as McLaren secures constructors' title

SINGAPORE: McLaren was crowned Formula 1's top team at the Singapore Grand Prix on a tricky day for all three of the main contenders for the drivers' title.

George Russell won the race in dominant style Sunday as McLaren secured the Formula 1 constructors' championship with six races to go.

Russell stayed in control from pole position to take his and Mercedes' second win of the year ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who held off Lando Norris for second place despite struggling with car problems.

Verstappen may have got the better of the two McLaren drivers, but it was little help to his title defense, since he didn't make significant inroads into their large points advantage.

Norris said it was "a shame" to spend much of the race staring at the back of Verstappen's car, while standings leader Oscar Piastri was aggrieved over Norris colliding with him as he overtook at the start.