How youth leagues have laid the platform for TN kabaddi players

CHENNAI: Local leagues helping cricketers make a step up to big leagues was one of the trends in recent times. In kabaddi, Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) — a pro league designed to help young talents — and local leagues have helped several young players from Tamil Nadu and other states evolve and make a successful transition into the big league — the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which is currently underway.

The young faces from Tamil Nadu, which has produced elite players like Dharmaraj Cheralathan and K Baskaran, have gradually been leaving their marks in the country's premier kabaddi competition.

With the Chennai leg of the PKL 12 nearing its conclusion, fans coming to the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium have been able to witness some talented youngsters produce some eye-catching performances. Take the case of Deepak Sankar, who represents Bengaluru Bulls. Deepak, with four tackle points, was instrumental during his team's tie against Tamil Thalaivas. The 21-year-old ended the game with four tackle points. His key intervention in Arjun Deshwal's last raid for the Thalaivas helped Bengaluru win the tie. In his first season in the PKL, Deepak has specialised in the ankle hold.

Hailing from Kattur in Tiruchirappalli district, Deepak picked up the sport while in school (Standard VIII) with his 'annas' (elders) in the town, where kabaddi is played with fervour. He excelled in the age-group tournaments. Playing in the Yuva series, which has been in the calendar since 2022, was key in Deepak earning a spot in a PKL team, "It helped me expose myself to better players there, and got me prepared for the PKL," he told this daily in a launch event here last week.

Before playing in the PKL, he played 22 matches across two tournaments — the YKS earlier this year and its Tamil Nadu Clubs tournament last year. "The series acted as an important platform to showcase my talent. With every chance that comes my way, I ensured that I performed in front of the PKL team scouts," he added.

He began his PKL journey this year with a similar mindset. "I was excited but nervous to play on the mat with top players. But with good performances, I felt I can learn more and become a better defender," he said.

With youth leagues like these, the youngster felt that It would help the sport grow in the state. "The PKL has set a higher benchmark for people to keep a target on, and by playing more tournaments, they get the needed exposure. This way, the game will grow in the state," he said.

Another product from this series was part of the title winning Haryana Steelers team last year — NS Jayasoorya. The 22-year-old from Kanniyakumari also felt that the Yuva series helps players like him gain confidence before playing in the PKL. "It was only through winning matches for Palani Tuskers in 2023 that helped me gain attention from PKL team officials, and eventually get into the top teams there," he said.

The league has helped junior players like him fine-tune their skills. But he felt that players should also give equal importance to domestic tournaments. "Being fit and appearing in senior and junior national tournaments is equally important," he said.

The series has helped bring more Tamil Nadu players to the top league. "I can see 10 others believing that they can play in the PKL. It has given life to new kabaddi players," he said.

Wednesday's PKL results: Telugu Titans bt Haryana Steelers 46-29; Puneri Paltan bt U Mumba 37-27.