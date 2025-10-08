The Eager Traveller: Neeraj's Swiss retreat and pursuit of sharper comeback next season

NEW DELHI: It was a "challenging" season but one that Neeraj Chopra is proud of, and as he recovers to come back "sharper" next year, the ace javelin thrower has retreated to Switzerland -- home to some of his most cherished moments in an incredible sporting journey.

In a telephonic interview to PTI from Zurich, the 27-year-old spoke a bit about his hopes from the next season, his love for all things Swiss and the eager traveller in him who doesn't mind giving in to occasionally unplanned wanderlust.

"It's been a really challenging season overall. A lot to be proud of and plenty to learn from. Each competition added to my experience and confidence," he said, reflecting on the year.

"Of course, there's always scope to get better, and that's what keeps me motivated," added the affable Haryana-lad, who touched the 90m peak but ended up medal-less at the World Championships last month, hampered by a nagging back problem.

The 90m strike, which was being awaited ever since he won a gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, was finally achieved at the Doha Diamond League in May. But the two-time Olympic medallist finished eighth at the Worlds, managing 84.03m while competing with a heavily strapped back and carrying the heavier weight of expectations that came with being the defending champion.

He has moved on from the mixed results and is focussed on a strong return in 2026. "The focus now is on recovery and getting stronger for the next season. The body feels good, and with a bit of rest and recovery, I am confident of coming back sharper," Neeraj said, brushing aside any major concerns regarding his fitness.

And Switzerland is the place that he loves coming back to for those much-needed recovery sessions, enamoured by the Alps, the lush landscapes and the train journeys that have taken him from Interlaken to Berns to Lausanne over the years.

"I love Lausanne for its landscape and Zermatt for the mountains," he said.