Badminton Junior Worlds: India lose to holders Indonesia, clinch bronze medal

GUWAHATI: Indian junior shuttlers' noteworthy campaign at the mixed team event — 2025 Suhandinata Cup — of the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships ended on Friday. The hosts, who were facing defending champions Indonesia in the last-four stage after confirming a medal just a day earlier, lost 0-2 (35-45, 21-45).

Despite the day's shortcoming, the team will walk away with a bronze — India's first-ever at this competition. This medal could potentially give them the much-needed belief to produce more notable results in the future.

On the day, it was the hosts shuttlers who had made a fast start with the men's doubles pairing of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu winning their opening tie. Singles specialist Unnati Hooda, who was instrumental against Korea, was tested by Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan but she managed to maintain India's lead. Rounak Chouhan could not quite live up to the demands as Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah, his opponent in the men's singles category, flipped the script to put Indonesia in front for the first time in the contest.