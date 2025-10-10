Badminton Junior Worlds: India lose to holders Indonesia, clinch bronze medal
GUWAHATI: Indian junior shuttlers' noteworthy campaign at the mixed team event — 2025 Suhandinata Cup — of the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships ended on Friday. The hosts, who were facing defending champions Indonesia in the last-four stage after confirming a medal just a day earlier, lost 0-2 (35-45, 21-45).
Despite the day's shortcoming, the team will walk away with a bronze — India's first-ever at this competition. This medal could potentially give them the much-needed belief to produce more notable results in the future.
On the day, it was the hosts shuttlers who had made a fast start with the men's doubles pairing of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu winning their opening tie. Singles specialist Unnati Hooda, who was instrumental against Korea, was tested by Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan but she managed to maintain India's lead. Rounak Chouhan could not quite live up to the demands as Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah, his opponent in the men's singles category, flipped the script to put Indonesia in front for the first time in the contest.
C Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo, who had shone on Thursday, showed plenty of heart to close the gap in the mixed doubles tie that followed. However, Vennala Kalagotla and Reshika Uthayasooriyan (women's doubles) were no match for Riska Anggraini and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine, who helped Indonesia pocket the opening game with a comfortable margin.
In the second game, Indonesia changed their men's doubles pairing and that worked wonders as they took a sizeable lead. Hooda tried to close the gap but Indonesia still had a massive edge. In the end, it was a comfortable march towards the victory line for Indonesia.
Indonesia will go on to face 14-time winners China, who edged Japan 2-1 in the other semifinal, in the championship match on Saturday.
Semifinal results: Indonesia bt India 2-0; China 2-1 Japan.