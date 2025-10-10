Day before felicitation function, Para Worlds double medallist Simran's guide provisionally suspended by NADA

CHENNAI: In a dramatic turn of event on Friday, Umar Saifi, guide of star para athlete Simran Sharma, was included in the list of provisionally suspended athletes by the National Anti-Doping Agency, only a day ahead of the felicitation function organised to honour medal winners of the World Para Athletics Championships. The championship was held from September 27 to October 5 in New Delhi. It is understood that Saifi was tested positive before the event.

Saifi guided visually impaired Simran, who of late has become the poster girl of Indian para-athletics, to 100m gold and 200m silver in T12 class at the World Para Athletics Championships. The T12 class is for athletes with moderate visual impairment, who may compete with or without a guide.

Saifi and Simran are now expected to miss the programme to be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Saturday where sports minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to be attendance. Satyanarayana, chairperson Para Athletics, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), confirmed to this daily that the list of suspended athletes has been provided to the sports ministry and it has been urged not to give clearance to the offenders to attend the function.

The 2025 edition turned out to be India's best as the country's 73-member contingent won a total of 22 medals — six gold, nine silver and seven bronze — finishing 10th in the medal tally.

"As an athletic coach, I recommended criminal proceedings against dope cheats during a meeting called by the sports minister inviting suggestions from stakeholders for framing the sports policy. I stand by my recommendations and strongly believe every cheat should be punished and if he or she has been a government employee and expenses have been made on him or her by the government, the same should be recovered," added the chairperson of Para Athletics, PCI.

As per the list uploaded by the NADA on its website, steroid Drostanolone was found in Saifi's sample. Saifi started running with Simran only a few months ago. He himself is the runner and was expected to compete in the U-23 National Championships scheduled in Warangal, Telangana from October 16 to 18 but that looked impossible now after his suspension.

Saifi's suspension also meant Simran could be stripped of her two medals. This will also reduce India's medal tally as well as their standing in the ranking list. "Yes, that's the norm...If the guide is found to be dope tainted, then the para athlete's medal and award has to be revoked. So far, we haven't received any communication from NADA in this regard but on receiving the list and enquiring further, I can say suspended Saifi is the same who guided Simran," signed off Satyanarayana.

Simran emerged as the best para athlete from the country winning two medals — a gold and a silver — in the championships. The recent development would also be a big embarrassment for the hosts India especially when the country is bidding to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics.