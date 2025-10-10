PKL 12 playoffs to be held in Delhi, final on October 31

NEW DELHI: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organisers, on Friday, announced the schedule for the Season 12 playoffs and final, which is set to be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi. The announcement was made ahead of the Delhi leg of season 12, which commences on Saturday.

The Delhi leg comes at the end of one of the most competitive seasons of the elite league. With the home side — Dabang Delhi KC — at the top of the points table and having already confirmed a spot in the top eight, the fight for the final seven spots could be a real crowd-puller.

After the Delhi leg ends on October 23, the playoffs will begin with the play-ins on October 25, where the 5th to 8th placed teams will fight for survival. The winners will progress to the playoffs. Post that, the playoffs will run from October 26 to 29, featuring a sequence of Eliminators and Qualifiers, eventually culminating in the final on October 31. The new format — which includes the Play-ins — adds an extra edge to the season, ensuring a tougher, more competitive path for all 12 teams to the PKL trophy.