Bengal Warriorz clinch thriller against Telugu Titans

NEW DELHI: The Bengal Warriorz bounced back in style with a thrilling win over the Telugu Titans in the tie-breaker at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Devank continued his excellent form, completing his 14th Super 10 of the season in a closely-fought contest that went right down to the wire, with both teams putting up a strong fight. In the end, the Warriorz held their nerve in the tie-breaker to seal an impressive and much-needed victory.

The Titans opened the scoring in the very first minute with a successful raid from Vijay Malik. However, the Warriorz quickly responded as Devank earned a raid point to make it all square. Both teams continued to exchange points in a closely contested start, showing solid defence and quick raiding skills.

The game remained evenly balanced until Devank produced a brilliant Super Raid, earning three crucial points to put the Warriorz ahead 8-10. The Warriorz kept their momentum going and maintained a narrow lead at 8-11 when the Strategic Time Out was taken in the first half. When play resumed, the Bengal Warriorz started strong by earning the first point and quickly built on that momentum. They soon inflicted an ALL OUT, extending their lead to six points and taking firm control of the game.

The Warriorz kept dominating the first half, maintaining pressure on the Telugu Titans with sharp raids and solid defence. Before the break, they inflicted another ALL OUT, pushing the score to 26-15 in their favour. By the end of the first half, the Bengal Warriorz were comfortably ahead, leading 28-17 and looking in complete control of the match.

The second half began with the Telugu Titans earning the first point, thanks to a brilliant tackle from Ajit Pawar. However, the Bengal Warriorz quickly responded, led by Prateek, who impressed with his strong defensive skills to keep his team in control. Bharat Hooda then fought back for the Titans, putting in an excellent performance to complete his Super 10, helping reduce the gap. The Titans built on that momentum and soon inflicted an All Out, cutting the deficit to 32-26.