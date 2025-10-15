China clinches double glory in the Asian Table Tennis team meet

Bhubaneswar: China once again underlined its dominance in world table tennis, completing a sensational double by capturing both the men’s and women’s team championships in commanding style in the Asian Table Tennis Team Championships, which concluded here at Athletics Indoor Stadium, Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

In the men’s team final, China swept aside Hong Kong (China) with an emphatic 3–0 victory, demonstrating precision, power, and composure in every match.

World No. 1 Lin Shidong gave China the perfect start, dismantling Wong Chun Ting 11–8, 11–4, 11–4 in a one-sided affair. Lin’s aggressive forehand play and rapid transitions kept Wong constantly under pressure, setting the tone for the rest of the tie.

No. 2 Wang Chuqin then delivered a spirited performance against Chan Baldwin, overcoming moments of resistance to prevail 12–10, 11–9, 5–11, 14–12. After dropping the third game, Wang dug deep in the fourth, saving multiple game points before sealing the victory with trademark backhand precision and emotional fist pumps that fired up the crowd.

Closing out the tie, No. 7 Liang Jingkun showcased his experience and mental strength, defeating Yiu Kwan Go 13–11, 11–6, 12–10. Liang’s consistency in the rallies and ability to produce clutch points at key moments ensured China’s clean sweep, sparking jubilant celebrations on the bench.

Their women stood unshakable at the summit clash, completing a commanding 3–0 sweep over Japan in the final. The victory not only extended China’s extraordinary reign in the sport but also showcased their remarkable depth, adaptability, and poise under pressure—qualities that continue to set them apart on the world stage.

The opening rubber between world No. 2 Wang Manyu and Honoka Hashimoto, ranked 11th, was a microcosm of China’s resilience. Hashimoto snatched the first game 12–10 through sharp defensive placements and precise counter-blocks, forcing Wang onto the back foot early. Yet Wang quickly recalibrated, shifting from heavy topspin rallies to flatter, quicker attacks that pinned the Japanese defender out of position. From there, her rhythm was unstoppable as she stormed through the next three games 11–3, 11–6, 11–3, securing the all-important first point for China.

Next came Sun Yingsha— the undisputed anchor of the Chinese lineup and world No. 1—facing Japan’s teenage sensation Miwa Harimoto. The match, though ending in straight games of 11–9, 11–5, 11–7, was far from one-sided. Harimoto’s fearless shot-making and early-ball countering briefly kept Sun on edge, but the Chinese star’s tactical intelligence soon prevailed.