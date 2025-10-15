Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian hockey team players exchange pleasantries with counterparts from Pakistan

JOHOR: Moving away from the recent template set by the country's cricketers, the Indian junior men's hockey team players exchanged pleasantries with their counterparts from Pakistan in the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Tuesday.

In videos and photos that have gone viral, the U-21 players from both sides can be seen greeting each other and indulging in high fives, a far cry from the "no handshake" row that dominated headlines recently.

The gesture comes days after the men's and women's cricket teams of India and Pakistan avoided handshakes during their respective matches in the Asia Cup in the UAE and a World Cup game in Colombo, months after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the retaliatory 'Operation Sindoor' by India that destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan met each other thrice in the Asia Cup and did not shake hands on any of those occasions, something the women's team too followed when they played the arch-rivals in their World Cup game in the neutral Sri Lankan venue.