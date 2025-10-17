Lewis Hamilton dismisses Horner speculation as a 'distraction'

AUSTIN: Lewis Hamilton said on Friday speculation linking Christian Horner with Ferrari was unfounded and a "distraction" for the team as they seek a first victory of the year in this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

Speaking in the paddock at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of Sunday's race, the seven-time world champion said he was aware of the rumours swirling in Italian media but had no idea where they came from.

Former Red Bull boss Horner has been looking for a return to Formula One after being dismissed in July following a hugely successful two decades in charge.

He is currently working out a period of gardening leave after agreeing his terms of departure from the Milton Keynes team and has been linked to Aston Martin and Haas among others.

Ferrari's current team boss Fred Vasseur agreed a contract extension earlier this season and was the key to Ferrari moving to sign Hamilton this year.

"I don't know where the rumours have come from so I can't really shed much light on this, but it's a little distracting for us, as a team," Briton Hamilton said.