Norris held accountable for McLaren's scrap in Singapore that tightened up F1 title chase

AUSTIN: McLaren's scrap in Singapore has been settled. It's time to get the drivers back to chasing a Formula 1 championship.

Lando Norris said Thursday that the team determined he bore responsibility and the consequences for bumping into teammate Oscar Piastri at the start of the last race in Singapore two weeks ago.

The aggressive incident allowed Norris to snatch the early position and finish ahead of his teammate. And that shrunk Piastri's championship lead to just 22 points over Norris with six grand prix and three sprint races left in the season.

While no details were given on what "responsibility" and "consequences" mean for Norris going forward, both drivers said there would be no change to the team's "papaya rules" of racing heading into the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

"We're very clear on how we want to go racing as a team," Piastri said at the Circuit of the Americas. "And the incident we had in Singapore isn't how we want to go racing."

Piastri complained over the team radio during the Singapore race that by not ordering Norris to swap positions, the team wasn't being "fair" to him after previous incidents when he was ordered to let Norris pass him.