Formula 1 title fight heating up in Texas as McLarens duel and Verstappen plays the hunter

AUSTIN: The heat is on in Texas, literally and figuratively.

It's enough to make a championship leader sweat. A lot.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri heads into the United States Grand Prix this weekend winless in three races and with his championship lead over teammate Lando Norris trimmed to 22 points with six full races and three sprint races left this season.

Lurking in their rearview mirrors is Red Bull's resurgent reigning champion Max Verstappen, who is hunting them with new vigor after two wins and a second-place finish in the last three races.

If that wasn't enough to make Piastri uncomfortable, Sunday's race has been declared a "heat hazard" event because of soaring temperatures expected to approach and maybe even top 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius).

All of if means Texas could be the start of a sizzling sprint for the title over the final quarter of the season.

"It will be fun to watch," Haas rookie driver Oliver Bearman said. "I hope it goes down to the wire for all three of them. May the best win."

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso knows a bit about title fights. He won the championship in 2005 and 2006. He predicted Verstappen's 63-point gap to Piastri is likely too much to overcome at this stage.

"I would say it's between the two (McLarens)," Alonso said. "But, yeah, Max is an incredible driver, and if there is anyone that can overcome the deficit of the car, it's him."