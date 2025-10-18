Satwik-Chirag exit after semifinal loss to Hoki-Kobayashi at Denmark Open

ODENSE: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fell agonisingly short of a final berth, going down to Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in their men's doubles clash at the Denmark Open Super 750 here on Saturday.

The Asian Games champions, who had reached back-to-back finals at the Hong Kong Super 500 and China Masters Super 750, displayed tremendous grit to bounce back after losing the opening game.

But the Indian duo faded in the closing stages of the decider to go down 21-23, 21-18, 16-21 against the 2021 world champions in a 68-minute contest that saw a battle of lightning-fast exchanges and razor-sharp rallies.

With their exit, India's campaign at the USD 950,000 tournament came to an end.

Coming into the match with a 4-1 head-to-head advantage and three consecutive wins over the Japanese pair, the world No.7 Indians started as favourites on paper.

But former winners Hoki and Kobayashi showed better initiative, precision and coordination to outwit the Indians at crucial junctures.

The Indians led 4-1 in the opening game but a spate of unforced errors allowed the Japanese to turn the tables and move ahead 5-4.

Kobayashi's angled smashes and Hoki's sharp returns gave them a three-point cushion at 9-6 before they went into the mid-game interval leading 11-6.

Satwik and Chirag regained rhythm after the break, taking six of the next eight points to narrow the deficit to 12-13.

Flat exchanges and better control from the back helped them draw level at 14-14, but the Japanese edged ahead after winning a grueling 24-shot rally to make it 19-17.

A fine net shot from Satwik and an error from Hoki brought it to 19-all, before Chirag's sharp return earned them a game point.

However, Satwik missed an easy chance, allowing the Japanese to stay in contention.