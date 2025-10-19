United States Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole to keep pressure on McLaren duo

AUSTIN: Max Verstappen continued to apply pressure on McLaren's duelling title rivals on Saturday when, hours after winning the sprint race, he claimed pole position for Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull's four-time world champion was at his most authoritative as he clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.510 seconds to outpace McLaren's Lando Norris by 0.291 seconds with Charles Leclerc taking third on the grid for Ferrari.

With his sprint win, Verstappen trimmed series leader Oscar Piastri's lead in the title race to 55 points as the two McLarens collided and crashed out at the first corner. Norris remained 22 points adrift of Piastri.

Mercedes' George Russell was fourth ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari, Piastri, Italian teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes and rookie Oliver Bearman of Haas, who secured his second consecutive top ten start.

It was Verstappen's seventh pole of the season, his second in Austin, and the 47th of his career.

"That was good," he said. "I think every segment, the car was very strong. Putting the lap together is difficult, especially in the first sector with the tail wind, it was challenging.

"I couldn't do the final run, the out lap was a bit messy, but I didn't need it. Tricky with the wind, it picked up today and in the esses, you just lose downforce."

Norris said his plan for the race was "don't get hit" and avoid trouble.