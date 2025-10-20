Max Verstappen cruises to victory, cuts chunk out of Oscar Piastri's lead

AUSTIN: Max Verstappen maintained the pressure on McLaren and cut another chunk out of Oscar Piastri's lead in this year's world championship on Sunday when he cruised to a commanding triumph at the United States Grand Prix.

In sizzling conditions, Red Bull's four-time world champion led from pole position to chequered flag to come home 7.959 seconds clear of title-chasing Lando Norris, of McLaren, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing third, 4.041 adrift.

Australian championship leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished fifth.

It was Verstappen's fourth win in Texas and seventh on American soil, his fifth this year and the 68th of his career.

It was also, for Verstappen, the fourth race in succession in which he had out-qualified and out-raced both McLarens.

Verstappen has reduced Piastri's 104 point advantage over him to 40 with five races remaining.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth in the second Ferrari ahead of Piastri and Mercedes's George Russell.

Verstappen said: "It's been an unbelievable weekend for us. I knew it wouldn't be straightforward and the pace between us was close. But my first stint did it for me.

"Now we have a chance to be there (in the title race) and we just have to keep delivering like that in all the weekends to the end of the season and see what happens. It's exciting. We just need to keep up the momentum."

Norris was relieved to snatch second place after spending most of the race pushing to overtake Leclerc.

"It took me long enough! It was a good battle with Charles, he fought hard. It was tough... But I'm happy to take second."

Verstappen now has 306 points in the title race in third place leaving Piastri on top with 346 points and Norris on 332. McLaren have already won the constructors' title for the second consecutive year.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has now collected 119 points from a possible 135 over the last five Grand Prix weekends.