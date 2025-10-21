'He is almost directly responsible': Nihal Sarin blames Vladimir Kramnik for Daniel Naroditsky's tragic death at 29

The death of 29-year-old US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky has left the chess world in shock. He was a popular figure among most of his fellow players, except former world champion Vladimir Kramnik who had accused him without evidence of cheating in online chess.

Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin, who was the last to play against Naroditsky, has slammed Kramnik for his 'baseless accusations', adding that he is 'almost directly responsible' for the US GM's death.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nihal said, “He (Naroditsky) said he was under immense stress due to a lot of baseless accusations — headed by Kramnik, of course... I can totally imagine the pain he was going through and it has been going on for a very long time.”

Nihal agreed that cheating in chess is a 'huge problem', but added that Kramnik's response to it is 'completely unacceptable'. "He (Kramnik) just blurts out accusations every day… He was a world champion, a very influential figure after all. And I don’t know if he realises the impact it can have on innocent people. Kramnik’s methods, it seems like, you burn down a city to catch some cheaters, basically. You kill some thousand other completely innocent guys to get one or two guys,” he said.