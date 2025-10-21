Railway wrestlers not invited for 2025 senior nationals by WFI

CHENNAI: Given their decision not to compete at the 2024 nationals held in Bengaluru, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has not invited the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) for the 2025 Senior National Championship scheduled in Ahmedabad, Gujarat from December 12 to 14. A circular in this regard has been sent to all member units and Services Sports Promotion Board (SSCB) with RSPB conspicuous by their absence. The circular was sent around two weeks ago.
"After they refused to take part in the Bengaluru nationals last year, the WFI in its general council held after the championship decided that it will not invite RSPB for future events. The decision is in force so they were not invited for the 2025 nationals," a source in the know of developments told this daily. Incidentally, a few Railway wrestlers who took part in the competition representing their respective states were either asked to withdraw mid-way or allegedly punished for missing the camp on pretext of participation in the nationals.
The invitation for the championship dated October 7 has mentioned the state units and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) but RSPB does not feature anywhere in it. Section 3.8 of the circular which deals with participation reads that all units/SSCB are required to submit their final entry online by name till 25th November, 2025. Besides, the circular's section 9,.2 under the heading financial conditions says, "Affiliation Fee i.e. States/UTs @ Rs.3,000/- and SSCB @ Rs.15,000/- for the current year along with arrears shall have to be paid to the Treasurer, WFI on their arrival" with RSPB missing from it as well.
Former RSPB secretary, who is also secretary general of the WFI, Prem Chand Lochab had specifically spoken on non-participation of wrestlers from Railways in the 2024 nationals. On being asked about it last year, Lochab had cited the sports ministry's order of WFI's suspension and an order dated August 16, 2024 of the Delhi High Court powering ad-hoc committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of the federation.
However, incumbent RSPB secretary Jatin Chopra said the RSPB wrestlers will compete in the 2025 senior national championship. "There must be some miscommunication (about RSPB not being invited for the nationals). Railway wrestlers will take part in the national championship," he told this daily.
The WFI source when asked about the possibility of extending invitation to the RSPB said, "The federation does not intend to cause any harm to wrestlers but the RSPB decided to skip the meet last time following which the general council made the decision. The RSPB has to approach WFI authorities if they wish to compete," the source added. It understood that discussions are still on regarding participation.
Besides, the WFI also decided that no extra person such as partners, parents or relatives will be permitted to stay with the team members. "Those who wish to be accompanied with parents, partners or any other individuals must make their own accommodations," said the circular.
The championship, which will be held at newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, will start with competitions in the women's category on December 12 followed by freestyle and Greco-Roman bouts on December 13 and 14 respectively.