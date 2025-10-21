Railway wrestlers not invited for 2025 senior nationals by WFI

CHENNAI: Given their decision not to compete at the 2024 nationals held in Bengaluru, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has not invited the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) for the 2025 Senior National Championship scheduled in Ahmedabad, Gujarat from December 12 to 14. A circular in this regard has been sent to all member units and Services Sports Promotion Board (SSCB) with RSPB conspicuous by their absence. The circular was sent around two weeks ago.

"After they refused to take part in the Bengaluru nationals last year, the WFI in its general council held after the championship decided that it will not invite RSPB for future events. The decision is in force so they were not invited for the 2025 nationals," a source in the know of developments told this daily. Incidentally, a few Railway wrestlers who took part in the competition representing their respective states were either asked to withdraw mid-way or allegedly punished for missing the camp on pretext of participation in the nationals.

The invitation for the championship dated October 7 has mentioned the state units and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) but RSPB does not feature anywhere in it. Section 3.8 of the circular which deals with participation reads that all units/SSCB are required to submit their final entry online by name till 25th November, 2025. Besides, the circular's section 9,.2 under the heading financial conditions says, "Affiliation Fee i.e. States/UTs @ Rs.3,000/- and SSCB @ Rs.15,000/- for the current year along with arrears shall have to be paid to the Treasurer, WFI on their arrival" with RSPB missing from it as well.