NBA coach, player arrested as illegal gambling probes rock league

NEW YORK: Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were arrested Thursday for alleged involvement in illegal gambling schemes that rocked the NBA.

Billups, a former Detroit Pistons star and an NBA Hall of Famer, was arrested in connection with rigged illegal poker games tied to Mafia crime families, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Rozier and a former NBA player and assistant coach, Damon Jones, were among six people arrested in a sports betting case, Patel said at a press conference in New York.

"The fraud is mind boggling," Patel said. "We're talking about tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery across a multi-year investigation."

Billups and Rozier were placed on "immediate leave" following their arrests, the NBA said.

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority," the league said in a statement.

Billups and Rozier were both indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Rozier appeared in federal court in Orlando, Florida, where he was ordered to post bond and surrender his passport in order to be released. He is to appear in court in New York on December 8.