Stephen Curry's heroics overshadow Aaron Gordon's 50-point night in Warriors' overtime win

SAN FRANCISCO: On a career night for Aaron Gordon, Stephen Curry did what he does so often and stole the show.

Curry hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation and scored 16 straight points for Golden State down the stretch to help the Warriors overcome Gordon's 50-point night and beat the Denver Nuggets 137-131 on Thursday night.

"It's kind of like a playoff type vibe where somebody has an out-of-body experience and you dig deep to steal one pretty much," said Curry, who finished with 42 points.

Gordon had the seventh 50-point season opener in NBA history and tied a record for the first game of a season by making 10 3-pointers — three more than he had ever made in a game.

But it wasn't enough thanks to the way Curry played down the stretch.

"It sucks," Gordon said. "They were asking if I wanted the game ball. No. I don't want to take the L with me. It sucks. But it's one game. It's our first game."

The Warriors were down seven late when Curry got to the line and made two free throws with 2:42 to play. He then was fouled on a 3-pointer the next trip down and made all three after encouraging the crowd to get loud before he went to the line.

Curry then tied it with 1:24 to play with only to watch Gordon answer with a 3 of his own to put Denver 120-117 with 25.7 seconds to play.