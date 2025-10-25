Max Verstappen on top again as McLaren struggle, Piastri 12th

MEXICO CITY: Max Verstappen topped the times for Red Bull ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as McLaren's title duellists struggled to match their pace in Friday's second practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion kept the pressure on as he clocked a best lap of one minute and 17.392 seconds to outpace the Monegasque by 0.153 seconds with Mercedes teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli third ahead of Lando Norris in the leading McLaren.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth in the second Ferrari, 0.300 off the pace, but maintaining the improvement of recent weeks.

But series leader Oscar Piastri struggled to make an impression in his once-supreme McLaren and wound up 12th, eight-tenths adrift of Verstappen, whose recent run of hot form has lifted him to within 40 points of the Australian.

Norris, second in the title race, is 14 points behind Piastri, but both are hampered by McLaren's decision to stop updating their car while Red Bull and Ferrari continue developments and catch them.

Since the end of August, Piastri has seen a lead of 104 points over Verstappen slashed as the champion reeled off three wins and two seconds in five races with Norris edging closer without conviction.

Mercedes also remain a threat and George Russell was sixth ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, Williams' Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin.