McLaren's Norris takes stunning pole in Mexico ahead of both Ferraris

"I'm happy to be back on pole, it's been a long time," said Norris whose last pole came at the Belgian Grand Prix in July.

"My lap – it was one of those laps where you don't know what happened - it felt decent, but when I saw it was a 15.5, I was surprised.

"I've had some good races here in the past and I'll just focus on what I can control.

"I'm here to win," Norris added. "I'll be looking forward, I have some quick guys behind me -- I'm not expecting it to be easy."

Leclerc called it a "difficult qualifying because there is so little grip.

"It's very tricky, but I am happy with the job I've done," he said.

Hamilton breakthrough

Hamilton, having taken his first top three qualifying spot since joining Ferrari, said: “I am so happy. I am honoured to be here with these guys who have been so quick all year – and my first top three all year!”

In hot conditions and a festive atmosphere, Aston Martin's two-time champion Fernando Alonso clocked an early opener before being overhauled by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and then a flying Norris in 1:17.147.

Leclerc went second, adrift by a tenth, but Piastri was seven-tenths slower in 10th.

The track was ramping up in the sunshine, enabling faster laps and the entire field were within a second of Norris before Hadjar, sporting an Alain Prost tribute helmet to mark the four-time champion’s 1990 win in Mexico, went top in 1:16.733 with a late lap ahead of Hamilton.

It was the first time this year that a Racing Bulls driver had been on top in any segment of qualifying.