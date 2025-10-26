Pradosh & Gurjapneet stand out for TN on Day 2

CHENNAI: An unbeaten double century (201 n.o) by Pradosh Ranjan Paul helped Tamil Nadu post a commanding total of 512 for 3 in 115 overs against Nagaland on Day 2 of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy tie played at BCCI CoE grounds, Bengaluru on Sunday.

Pradosh was in sublime form and his patient knock had grace written all over it. He and C Andre Siddarth (65) added 124 runs for the third wicket. This partnership enabled Tamil Nadu to cross the 500-run mark. Tamil Nadu declared as soon as Pradosh reached his double hundred.

In reply, Nagaland were 150 for 4 in 58 overs at Stumps with Dega Nischal batting on 80. Yugandhar Singh (58 n.o) was giving him company.

Tamil Nadu chief coach M Senthilnathan praised Pradosh and insisted that the southpaw's innings was a lesson in batting for every youngster. "Pradosh made a brilliant double hundred. With amazing temperament and control, he got those 200 runs. Not lifting a single ball is a fantastic mindset. Amazing discipline. Whatever shots he played, he played all along the ground. There were no sixes. Everything was four and singles and twos," he said.

"He rotated the strike well. Had a good understanding with the batters at the other end, that's why he could forge partnerships with Vimal, Andre and even Indrajith. When you want to post a big total, partnerships are the key and this is where Pradosh put his experience to effective use and played a matured innings to serve the team's cause. A brilliant effort indeed," he added.

In the chase, Nagaland had a disastrous start as left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh claimed a hat-trick. He rattled Nagaland with plenty of fire and zest and ended up taking all the four wickets that fell on the day. Gurjapneet incidentally became the seventh from Tamil Nadu to take a hat-trick in Ranji. He followed the footsteps of Kalyanasundaram B, Bharat Arun, Sunil Subramaniam, Devanand DK, R Ramkumar, M Mohammed, those who had achieved the feat before him.

"Really pleased with the hat-trick. These things you cannot plan, it just happens. Perhaps at that time I think I was in the zone and got those three wickets in succession," Gurjapneet told The New Indian Express.

"The wicket was not that great to bowl. But you know the new ball always does something and perhaps I use it (new ball) effectively," the 26-year-old said.

However, the job is far from over Gurjapneet & Co, especially after stubborn resistance from Dega and Yugandhar. The Karnataka-born Dega has almost 2000 runs in First Class cricket and has nine hundreds to his name. On a wicket that was eased as time wore on, both Dega and Yugandhar played sensibly to lead Nagaland's fightback. "The wicket flattened out and it was easy for the Nagaland batters to play. Dega applied and played well," said Gujapneet.

Tamil Nadu coach Senthilnathan was confident that his bowlers would break the stand on Monday morning. "It happens. After you get a few wickets with the new ball, and then when the wicket is flat, the opposition can put up some runs. They made 150 in almost 60 overs. So it is not bad bowling as such. Yes, it all boils down to one wicket, which my boys will take on Monday morning. You see there was nothing on the wicket and it did not aid the spinners at all."

It was also a test for R Sai Kishore, who made a comeback for this match post injury. The coach was happy with his efforts and is expecting the skipper to make an impact on Day 3. "Sai Kishore bowled well. He was not in any discomfort. The wicket had nothing for the spinners. I am sure he will make in-roads and break the partnership on Monday," signed off Senthilnathan.