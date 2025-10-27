Norris claims 'beautiful' Mexico win, replaces Piastri as championship leader

MEXIXO CITY: Lando Norris regained the lead in the drivers' world championship for the first time in six months on Sunday when he steered his McLaren to a commanding victory in a breathless Mexico Grand Prix.

Driving with great authority, the 25-year-old Briton came home 30.324 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with four-time champion Max Verstappen third for Red Bull.

For Norris, it was a first win in Mexico, his sixth this season and the 10th of his career -– achieved with a near-perfect race from pole position to lift him back to the top of the drivers' title race by one point for the first time since the Saudi Arabian race in April.

With four races remaining, Norris has 357 points, ahead of Piastri on 356 and Verstappen, who is third on 321.

"A beautiful win to celebrate here in this stadium in Mexico," said Norris.

"It's one weekend at a time for me. I am happy and I am focused on myself. I am just keeping my head down and I keep to myself...

"I just stay relaxed and it helps. It helped me get a good start and it's the best thing."