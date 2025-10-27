Rain plays spoilsport, pushes back Chennai Open by a day

CHENNAI: THE return of the Chennai Open at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam was foiled by incessant rains in the city on Monday. 10 matches, out of which seven were singles and three were doubles in the main draw of the WTA tour event, were cancelled after three inspections (3 pm, 4 pm and 4.45 pm).

Tournament director Hiten Joshi was forced to call off the matches on the advice of the WTA supervisor. The matches will now be played on Tuesday from 12 pm, subject to the conditions. "All the 16 matches will be played tomorrow (Tuesday). We will add court three for play," Joshi told reporters. So far, matches were scheduled only at court one and two, in addition to the centre court.

It looked like matches would begin from 4.45pm after a brief period of no rainfall. However, right on the clock, drizzles started falling and intensified, forcing the day's play to be called off.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected in the city on Monday. According to reports, Cyclone Montha is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify as a cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning. After that, it is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast. Reports have also predicted patchy rain during the day on Tuesday.

It is learnt from reliable sources that the WTA had offered the organisers only this week (October 27-November 2) in the Tour calendar. This is usually the onset period of the north-east monsoon in the city.

Tuesday's matches, if conditions are favourable, will feature the much-awaited all-Indian clash between teen sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty at the centre court. Sahaja Yamalapalli's match, which was supposed to be held at the Centre court on Monday, has now been pushed to Court 1 for Tuesday. She will play lucky loser Priska Nugroho of Indonesia.

Order of Play (Select - from 12 pm): Centre court: Z Sonmez vs T Prozorova followed by V Adkar vs D Vekic followed by Maaya R vs Shrivalli B followed by A Lew Yan Foon vs L Fruhvirtova.