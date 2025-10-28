Head coach Chandralal hopeful of 'peak' show during World Boxing Cup Finals

Lovlina not part of team

Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and the duo of Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Meenakshi Hooda (48kg) -- the standouts during the aforementioned Worlds --- are some of the names who'll be vying for glory. The Boxing Federation of India announced the squad for the championships on Tuesday. But one prominent name that was missing from the list is Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain. "Lovlina has stepped down because she has nasal issues," the coach said.

Lovlina might be absent but Jaismine would be hoping to maintain her winning touch. Not so long ago, Jaismine was surrounded by uncertainty and she clearly lacked that zest in her game. With Chandralal and other coaches' help, the Haryana boxer has evolved to become a polished operator this year. "I had seen her in the last Asian Games, she had lost via RSC in the second round then. I had assessed her performance and she was never going for attacks, always counter-boxing. Now, she's more attacking, she has improved her strength and her style is long-distance boxing with good work so more training has to be done to become more explosive," the coach noted.

Two-time world champ Nikhat had a fairly quiet return to the international stage in Liverpool. Chandralal felt that was mainly due to inactivity and expects the Hyderabad boxer to step up in the upcoming event, which will feature all the top-ranked pugilists from around the world.

"Nikhat had a big layoff post Olympics. She came back before the Worlds but she had not done her homework. All senior boxers forget to do the conditioning part, ignoring the preparatory phase in the process. Now, they have realised that. That's why I had said after the Worlds that previous credentials will never help you reach the podium now. There's no substitute for hard work. Nikhat has been working very hard. We can expect a medal in this upcoming championships but the competition in her category is very tough."

Another interesting narrative during the championship will be the return of Parveen Hooda, who was suspended just before the Paris Games due to whereabouts failure. Having joined the camp not so long ago, Chandralal felt the youngster has plenty of catching up to do.

"She has to gain her fitness fast. During this ban, they had not done anything on that front. If you're away from the sport, you're likely to build up fat, the conditioning part is important again. Now she's back, she's doing well. She can do good one day, but it could be difficult to box for five days. They need more time to recover. If the boxer is trained, you can go tough, today, tomorrow...everyday you can box because you have done your homework."

"This is one of the positives for Meenakshi and Jaismine. They have trained with us continuously for the last six months. They know the ins and outs of what we are looking for. Parveen has to gain that. Moreover, 60kg is the toughest Olympic weight category."