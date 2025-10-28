Indian mixed doubles pairing of Diya Chitale, Manush Shah qualify for WTT Finals

NEW DELHI: In a first for India, Diya Chitale and Manush Shah have qualified for the season-ending WTT Finals in the mixed doubles category.

The WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 will be held from December 10 to 14.

The event marks the culmination of the global WTT Series, featuring only the top-ranked players, the top 16 in men’s and women’s singles, and the top eight mixed doubles pairs, competing for a total prize purse of USD 1.3 million.

Diya and Shah’s consistent performances through the year, including a mixed doubles silver medal at the WTT Star Contender Brazil 2025, have earned them the ticket to the Finals.

“It’s a huge honour to compete in a Finals event, and an even bigger one to be the first Indians to do so. This moment isn’t just ours, it’s a sign of how much Indian table tennis has grown, and how bright its future looks. I’m proud to play even a small part in this story, and we’ll give everything to make it a memorable one,” said Diya.

Their title-winning run at WTT Contender Tunis (April 2025), where they defeated Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Sora Matsushima in the final, remains their biggest triumph.

The WTT Finals were introduced back in 2021.