Anahat's dream run at Canada Open ends with semifinal defeat

TORONTO: Teenage Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh's impressive run at the Canadian Open came to an end with straight-games defeat to World No.10 Gina Kennedy of England in the semifinals.

The 17-year-old, ranked 43rd in the world, went down 0-3 (5-11 8-11 10-12) in 30 minutes to Kennedy in the last four stage of the USD 96,250 PSA Silver event on Wednesday night.

Despite the loss, Anahat enjoyed a remarkable campaign, upsetting world No.20 Melissa Alves of France in the pre-quarterfinals before scripting the biggest win of her career by toppling defending champion and world No.7 Tinne Gilis of Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The win against Gilis was Anahat's maiden victory over a top-10 opponent.

