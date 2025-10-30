Teenager Aryaveer puts up clinical show to enter final

CHENNAI: Teenager Aryaveer Dewan was operating at a different level on Thursday.

At the centre courts of the Indian Squash Academy here, he saw off Lokesh Subramani in the U17 semifinals of the sub junior and junior national squash championships with ease.

He made his opponent run for every shot and was on his toes to counter his best shots. In what has been a significant year, the 16-year old from Delhi is now in contention for his first title. He was part of the historic U17 Indian team that captured gold in the Junior Asian Championships, as well as the U19 Indian team that returned with bronze in the Junior World Championships. Those landmark moments had come for India after a gap of 13 years.

"That gold is a big thing for me because in 2023 we missed out on the medal. To bounce back and win gold feels great. Representing India and bringing laurels to the country — there is no better feeling," Dewan told this daily after his win.

Training in Egypt, in addition to working under former squash player from Italy, Stephane Galifi, has helped the teenager improve leaps and bounds. "I have been working on my technique and my movement. I can see the results in my games," he noted.

On Friday, he will be appearing in his fourth career final and he'll be hoping to apply the finishing touches.