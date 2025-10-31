Time for opening moves at chess World Cup

ARPORA (NORTH GOA): On Friday afternoon, most of Goa was blanketed by low-hanging clouds. A system has persisted on the Arabian Sea and the net effect has seen some rains -- ranging from light to heavy -- across the western coast. It was dark and gloomy in Panjim, the state capital, when the Opening Ceremony for the chess World Cup started inside the imposing Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

Even if the weather has been dark and gloomy, the hosts' prospects of owning another global chess event is looking grand. For one, Magnus Carlsen, the world No. 1 and the defending World Cup champion, is not here. Whenever he isn't playing, the chances for the rest burn that much brighter. With some of the others also not here, like Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura, the Indian contingent will surely have designs on taking home the title.

Even if none of the world's top three are here, it doesn't mean that the tournament isn't important. If anything, it's the most prestigious Classical event in 2025. Carlsen has given up on the format while Caruana has already qualified for the next edition of the Candidates. Nakamura is trying to get there through other means.

Gukesh top seed

That is why this tournament matters an awful lot; the two finalists as well as the one who finishes in third qualifies for the 2026 edition of the Candidates, the standalone eight-player field from where the winner qualifies to face D Gukesh in next year's World Championship.

Gukesh is of course the top-seed but he isn't necessarily the favourite to win this event. He's had an up and down year and his route to Goa has predominantly been spent playing in a lot of exhibition events in Europe and the US. Most recently, he spent some time facing Carlsen, Caruana and Nakamura -- three of the strongest Classical players of all time -- in a tournament labelled 'Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown' in the US.

"There are no better training partners than these three (Carlsen, Nakamura and Caruana)," he had said when asked about his prep for the World Cup. "So the good thing is these three won’t be there in the World Cup. So, I had a better training than what I’ll be facing. So, I hope it helps," he added.

But this tournament is important for the 19-year-old because there has been a lack of respect towards the world champion. This is his opportunity to shush the voices.