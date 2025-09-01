After gold in Kazakhstan, pistol ace Gurpreet seeks rapid growth

CHENNAI: Veteran Gurpreet Singh has been training his guns for many moons now. The shooter from the Indian Army is one of the last standing members of Indian pistol OGs that had a hand in lifting the sport during the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Many have come and left in the last 15 years or so but the shooter from Punjab continues to be ultra-competitive at the elite level.

The Olympian's hunger and desire to evolve and be the best version of himself was evident during his gold-medal effort during the recent Asian Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. He had topped the men's 25m standard pistol category during the continental meet. Many might overlook this event given that it's not an Olympic discipline but not Gurpreet. "Winning is a habit, be it an Olympic event or non-Olympic event. That is why many take part in events so that they can cultivate this winning habit. If not in a particular place, maybe elsewhere," he said.

Earlier this year, he had featured in the opening two World Cups — Lima and Buenos Aires — in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol, a discipline he is constantly looking to improve and bring medals for the country. However, after some below-par scores in the national trials, he now finds him down the pecking order. But he is determined to bounce back and find his rhythm with the LA Olympics in mind.

"I'm a bit down (rapid fire rankings). Until 2028 at the very least, I want to give it all. Now, we (Army) have recalled our former coach as well. He had joined in April and I had gone for a World Cup then," said Gurpreet, who had finished a respectable seventh in the said category during the 2016 Rio Games.