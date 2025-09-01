Ishaan Madesh notches huge win in Senior Max race

CHENNAI: Bengaluru teenager Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing) shrugged off an up-and-down weekend to post a big win in the Finals of the Senior category even as eight-year-old Arshi Gupta, the only female driver in the Micro Max grid completed a double in the third round of the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max Classes with SIDVIN Energy Engineering as the presenting sponsor and MRF Tyres as the partner sponsor, which concluded at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) circuit here on Sunday.

Earlier, Mumbai’s Kiaan Shah (Rayo Racing) topped both Pre-Finals and Finals in the Junior Max class as did Rivaan Dev Preetham (MSPORT) from Chennai in the Mini Max and eight-year-old Aarshi Gupta (Leapfrog Racing) from Faridabad in the Micro Max category.

In the Senior Max Finals, 16-year-old Ishaan Madesh took an early lead after surviving a Lap-1 jostling and kept extending his lead with each lap for a comfortable and commanding victory. Behind him, Arafath Sheikh delivered a stunning drive to finish on P2 after starting from P10 while Bengaluru’s Rishon Rajeev (Birel Art India) completed the podium. Pole-sitter Aahil Mecklai (Rayo Racing) from Mumbai, who had an excellent run until then, dropped out of contention early in the race.

Two of the youngest competitors, Arshi Gupta and Rivaan Dev Preetham were very much in the limelight as they dominated the Micro and Mini Max categories, respectively. Rivaan remained unbeaten in both the Heats, the Pre-Finals and Finals to underline his talent. Arshi was equally impressive as she topped Heat-2 as well as the Pre-Finals and Finals ahead of more fancied competitors.