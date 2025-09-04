Asia Cup: Hockey fans boon and bane for India

RAJGIR: Ever been to a ticketed hockey match in the country? The small (in comparison to cricket arenas) but atmospheric grounds can work up quite the din, especially when India have the ball and are breaking forward in numbers.

At first, the build up of noise is slow. The realisation that India are on the attack and may have a shooting opportunity takes a few seconds to permeate through the crowd, be it in Bhubaneswar or Rajgir or Rourkela or Chennai or New Delhi (the five venues the national team has played international games in over the last few years).

It gives way a more guttural roar as they pass the middle third and enter the striking circle. That noise can be very disconcerting, especially to players who haven't played hockey in front of over 10000 fans. Even otherwise, it can get very loud -- in Rourkela, when over 18000 fans had walked through the turnstiles to watch the World Cup in 2023 -- smartwatches sent warnings about the decibel levels in the environment.

Former Belgium coach, Shane McLeod, tells this daily that they always focused on 'keeping the crowd quiet'. One way of doing so is ensuring no fast breaks, keep the pace of play slow and avoiding rapid transitions. That way, you try and remove all energy from the game.

But the opposite can also be true. Too much energy from the crowd can act as a net negative. when it gets distilled to the hosts' players, it can lead to a loss of composure as that as a command to 'hit the ball faster', according to coach Craig Fulton.

"The crowd is baying for blood so they want goals," he says. "When the noise goes up, everyone thinks we have to hit it harder or do more. We just need to stay calm."

The Indian forwards have been guilty of not retaining composure in crucial moments in the recent past and that proved to be case against South Korea as well. A few players snatched at chances when they were clean through on goal.