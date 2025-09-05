'Great that state governments have taken interest in hockey' HI treasurer

On if Odisha will continue to be seen as the big hockey hub

It's not like there won't be events there. They are very important to us. They have invested in us. Hockey India League will be there next season. The Pro League will be played there. So Odisha will always remain as an important hockey destination. Right now, we are discussing what events we can bring to India in the next calendar year.

On the preparations for the upcoming junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai

The works are going as per schedule, we will get the Stadium in October. Turf work is going on now. To test out the new Stadium, there will be some district and state level matches. As far as Chennai is concerned, some small running repairs will be undertaken in the next 10 days or so; stuff like drainage. India may play one match in Madurai. The fixtures will be announced next week when the FIH president (Tayyeb Ikram) will be in Chennai. Pakistan have told us they will come and their match against India will be in Chennai only (for what it's worth, Pakistan have maintained they won't travel).