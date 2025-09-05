'Great that state governments have taken interest in hockey' HI treasurer

RAJGIR: The upcoming hockey stadium in Madurai will be ready in October, according to Hockey India treasurer, Sekar Manoharan. "The works are progressing as per plans, they have said they will give the Stadium next month," Manoharan, currently in Rajgir for the Asia Cup, told this daily. Madurai is scheduled to host multiple matches of the upcoming junior World Cup.
While the fixture list will be announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) early next week, it's likely that Madurai will host at least one India game. Manoharan also spoke about taking hockey to multiple centres and the plans for the next edition of the Pro League. Excerpts:
On the ever-expanding footprint of international hockey destinations within India
It's very good for hockey that it's spreading everywhere. It's a thing to be happy that infrastructure is developing in multiple states. Telangana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh now want to host international events. There's a lot more awareness (about the process involved). It's always a good thing when state governments want to take hockey to the masses.
On if Odisha will continue to be seen as the big hockey hub
It's not like there won't be events there. They are very important to us. They have invested in us. Hockey India League will be there next season. The Pro League will be played there. So Odisha will always remain as an important hockey destination. Right now, we are discussing what events we can bring to India in the next calendar year.
On the preparations for the upcoming junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai
The works are going as per schedule, we will get the Stadium in October. Turf work is going on now. To test out the new Stadium, there will be some district and state level matches. As far as Chennai is concerned, some small running repairs will be undertaken in the next 10 days or so; stuff like drainage. India may play one match in Madurai. The fixtures will be announced next week when the FIH president (Tayyeb Ikram) will be in Chennai. Pakistan have told us they will come and their match against India will be in Chennai only (for what it's worth, Pakistan have maintained they won't travel).
On the upcoming HIL season and status of some foreign players who have expressed an unwillingness to come
The season will begin in Chennai where there will be games for 12 days. After that, the caravan will go to Ranchi (approx. 15 days) before finishing with Bhubaneswar (approx. 20 days). A lot of players have said they are coming. There's also a new team joining; there will be a new men's team to be based out of Ranchi.