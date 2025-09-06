India play perfect match, dismantle China to advance to Asia Cup final

RAJGIR: And, finally, the strikers were in sync. Forward passes were crisp, it had the necessary zing and China's stacked defensive line couldn't come up with answers. The end result was a commanding 7-0 win to advance to the final as the best team of the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup in Rajgir on Saturday.

When facing a team intent on defensive organisation before nicking a few goals from penalty corners, the big thing is to put away early chances as well as moving the opponent's defensive parts this way and that. The hosts were quicker, more incisive with their passing and toyed with the Chinese backline.

They looked like they could score whenever they came forward; it certainly seemed like that in the first 20 minutes when they struck three unanswered goals, via Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

Coach Craig Fulton had said their players were 'in a good mental space' after their 4-1 win over Malaysia in the second of the Super 4 stage games on Thursday. It certainly seemed like that in the minutes after push back on a relatively pleasant evening after a very harsh late Summer sun had baked the field of play for the majority of the afternoon.

Jarmanpreet Singh made a lot of plays from the right back area and Harmanpreet Singh was composed in the centre but what really caused the visitors problems was in marking the box crashing India midfielders. The likes of Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh and Rajinder Singh kept drifting into pockets of space in the middle third before twisting and turning from Chinese traffic. This meant China, who narrowly lost the group stage game over India 3-4, were left chasing shadows. What also worked for India's favour was they also looked to go long to directly find a home stick in the box.